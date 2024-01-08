In December, almost 47 thousand tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Ukraine

Despite the new rules for the importation of humanitarian goods, almost 37 thousand tons of humanitarian aid were imported into Ukraine in December 2023, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reports UNN.

Details

The agency emphasizes that On December 1, 2023, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came into force, which provides for a number of changes in the movement of humanitarian aid across the customs border of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Automated System for Registration of Humanitarian Aid was launched, which allows for the submission of declarations in electronic form.

The State Customs Service explains that until April 1, 2024, there will still be a transitional period: it is allowed to let goods through without using the automated system, i.e. by submitting a paper declaration of goods recognized as humanitarian aid.

It is noteworthy that despite the new rules for the import of humanitarian goods, in December the State Customs Service did not record any significant changes in the volume of imported humanitarian aid - 46.6 thousand tons. ... Also in December, customs officers successfully completed the clearance of more than 5,500 vehicles that were sent to public and charitable organizations and military units - the agency summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that during the year , the volume of humanitarian cargo ranged from 38.5 thousand tons (the lowest figure was recorded in May 2023) to 66.2 thousand tons (the highest figure for the year was recorded in March 2023).

"Customs visa-free regime" 2023: more than 40 thousand transit declarations were issued over the year

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 1.7 million tons of humanitarian aid and almost 145,000 vehicles have been brought to Ukraine.

The agency emphasized that the State Customs Service is doing its best to assist volunteers in helping the Ukrainian army and citizens.

In case of any questions regarding the importation of humanitarian goods, citizens are advised to call (044) 247 27 06.

Recall

Thanks to the so-called "transport visa-free regime" , Ukraine has managed to increase its truck exports to the European Union by at least 30%. This regime is crucial for supporting grain exports and economic growth amid problems with export routes.

Zelensky signed a law to simplify the import of humanitarian aid: what it provides for