In December, almost 47 thousand tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 73005 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108909 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138227 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136298 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175605 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171427 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281845 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178182 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167173 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In December, almost 47 thousand tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Ukraine

In December, almost 47 thousand tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34591 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, almost 1.7 million tons of humanitarian aid and nearly 145,000 vehicles have been brought to Ukraine.

Despite the new rules for the importation of humanitarian goods, almost 37 thousand tons of humanitarian aid were imported into Ukraine in December 2023, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reports UNN.

Details

The agency emphasizes that  On December 1, 2023, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came into force, which provides for a number of changes in the movement of humanitarian aid across the customs border of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Automated System for Registration of Humanitarian Aid was launched, which allows for the submission of declarations in electronic form.

The State Customs Service explains that until April 1, 2024, there will still be a transitional period: it is allowed to let goods through without using the automated system, i.e. by submitting a paper declaration of goods recognized as humanitarian aid.

It is noteworthy that despite the new rules for the import of humanitarian goods, in December the State Customs Service did not record any significant changes in the volume of imported humanitarian aid - 46.6 thousand tons. ... Also in December, customs officers successfully completed the clearance of more than 5,500 vehicles that were sent to public and charitable organizations and military units

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that during the year , the volume of humanitarian cargo ranged from 38.5 thousand tons (the lowest figure was recorded in May 2023) to 66.2 thousand tons (the highest figure for the year was recorded in March 2023).

"Customs visa-free regime" 2023: more than 40 thousand transit declarations were issued over the year04.01.24, 19:35 • 120537 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 1.7 million tons of humanitarian aid and almost 145,000 vehicles have been brought to Ukraine.

The agency emphasized that the State Customs Service is doing its best to assist volunteers in helping the Ukrainian army and citizens.

In case of any questions regarding the importation of humanitarian goods, citizens are advised to call (044) 247 27 06.

Recall

Thanks to the so-called "transport visa-free regime" , Ukraine has managed to increase its truck exports to the European Union by at least 30%.  This regime is crucial for supporting grain exports and economic growth amid problems with export routes.

Zelensky signed a law to simplify the import of humanitarian aid: what it provides for22.12.23, 09:10 • 27587 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

