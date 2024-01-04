"Customs visa-free regime" 2023: more than 40 thousand transit declarations were issued over the year

In 2023, 41 thousand transit declarations and 182 authorizations for the use of transit simplifications were issued, according to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In 2023, more than 33.6 thousand movements initiated by the customs authorities of Ukraine were successfully completed in the countries participating in the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure.

At the same time, Ukraine has successfully completed more than 7.6 thousand relocations initiated in other countries party to the Convention.

In total, 41 thousand such declarations were issued during this period, and 41.9 thousand declarations have been issued since the start of Ukraine's international use of the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) in October 2022 - the Ministry of Finance summarized.

As for the guarantee under the joint transit procedure for 2023, in accordance with the Convention, it is registered in the GMS system:

- 46 total electronic guarantees, 33 of which are active, totaling more than EUR 109 million;

- 2,997 individual electronic guarantees, 2,669 in force, totaling almost EUR 173 million.

It is also noted that the State Customs Service continues to provide advice to both business representatives and customs officials.

Thanks to the so-called "transport visa-free regime" , Ukraine has managed to increase its truck exports to the European Union by at least 30%. This regime is crucial for supporting grain exports and economic growth amid problems with export routes.

