In Crimea, "cotton": the sound of an explosion was heard in Alushta, Feodosia and Sudak

In the Crimea, a powerful explosion was heard immediately in a number of settlements, reports UNN with reference to the "Crimean wind".

"Subscribers report that explosions are heard in Feodosia and the village of Primorsky – very much shaken. The same strong explosion was heard in Sudak," the report says.

Subsequently, the Telegram channel reported that only a small part of the Crimea heard the explosion-Alushta, Kirovsk, Sovetskoye, Nizhnegorskoye and the already mentioned Feodosia, Primorskoye and Sudak.

What caused the explosion is still unknown.

"The version with the" transition of the aircraft to Supersonic" is not considered, "the Crimean wind sums up.

Destruction of a Russian tugboat in Crimea: Gur told the details of the operation and showed a video