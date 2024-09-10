In communities where local authorities support volunteers, people donate more actively - MP

The support of local governments encourages volunteers in such settlements to continue their activities: to raise funds for the Armed Forces, to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the difficult economic situation in the country objectively affects the fact that people are less supportive of the volunteer movement. At the same time, it should be recognized that there are many cases when so-called volunteers appear and abuse the trust of our citizens.

Therefore, according to the MP, local authorities should play an important role in supporting the volunteer movement as such

"Of course, where local authorities organize this process, where they support volunteers, where volunteers are involved in the work of local governments, supervisory boards, and supervisory councils, it stimulates them. There, volunteers are respected by the community. And there are communities where this is not supported, and, of course, volunteer movements are a bit restrained and people donate much less," said Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk.

Optional

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Victoria Volynets, a volunteer from Kyiv region and founder of the Gurtom UA Charitable Foundation, said that, for example, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, is constantly interested in what questions volunteers may have and how to solve them together.

"We have maximum cooperation with the Brovary City Council. If I have any questions, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, will always respond and support me, and we, in turn, try to help and resolve issues.

When people contact me, I tell them what's here and how we can help, and there is always a response. That's why we always have contact with the authorities and the mayor. And thanks to this, we have direct contact with the community residents. People come to us, write on social media, for example, to ask for wheelchairs or crutches. Recently, we received a letter from a mother whose son has a disability. We gave them a special medical bed for the child," said Victoria Volynets.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, noted that the help of volunteers to the city, the whole of Ukraine, and our army is invaluable.

"In many ways, it is thanks to people like Victoria that our country has continued to resist the aggressor for three years now. Sometimes it seems that people have started to get tired of the war, and are less supportive of the Armed Forces and IDPs. This should not be the case. That is why we, the authorities of the Brovary community, for our part, support the volunteers in every way possible. We are trying to solve all the urgent issues they have as quickly as possible," said Igor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.