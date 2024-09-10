In communities where local authorities support volunteers, people donate more actively - MP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119822 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195259 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151900 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151927 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185617 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83463 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59566 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37486 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM • 66759 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 43512 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200651 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143483 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159910 views
In communities where local authorities support volunteers, people donate more actively - MP

In communities where local authorities support volunteers, people donate more actively - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101436 views

In communities where local authorities support volunteers, people are more likely to donate, says the MP.

The support of local governments encourages volunteers in such settlements to continue their activities: to raise funds for the Armed Forces, to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the difficult economic situation in the country objectively affects the fact that people are less supportive of the volunteer movement. At the same time, it should be recognized that there are many cases when so-called volunteers appear and abuse the trust of our citizens.

Therefore, according to the MP, local authorities should play an important role in supporting the volunteer movement as such

"Of course, where local authorities organize this process, where they support volunteers, where volunteers are involved in the work of local governments, supervisory boards, and supervisory councils, it stimulates them. There, volunteers are respected by the community. And there are communities where this is not supported, and, of course, volunteer movements are a bit restrained and people donate much less," said Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk.

Optional

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Victoria Volynets, a volunteer from Kyiv region and founder of the Gurtom UA Charitable Foundation, said that, for example, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, is constantly interested in what questions volunteers may have and how to solve them together.

"We have maximum cooperation with the Brovary City Council. If I have any questions, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, will always respond and support me, and we, in turn, try to help and resolve issues.

When people contact me, I tell them what's here and how we can help, and there is always a response. That's why we always have contact with the authorities and the mayor. And thanks to this, we have direct contact with the community residents. People come to us, write on social media, for example, to ask for wheelchairs or crutches. Recently, we received a letter from a mother whose son has a disability. We gave them a special medical bed for the child," said Victoria Volynets.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, noted that the help of volunteers to the city, the whole of Ukraine, and our army is invaluable.

"In many ways, it is thanks to people like Victoria that our country has continued to resist the aggressor for three years now. Sometimes it seems that people have started to get tired of the war, and are less supportive of the Armed Forces and IDPs. This should not be the case. That is why we, the authorities of the Brovary community, for our part, support the volunteers in every way possible. We are trying to solve all the urgent issues they have as quickly as possible," said Igor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

