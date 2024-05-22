In Chuhuiv as a result of enemy shelling 5 people have already been injured

As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, 5 people have already been injured, including a man and four women, four of them were taken to medical institutions, Chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Updated information on the shelling of the city of Chuhuiv. A total of 5 people were injured," Sinegubov said in Telegram.

According to him, 4 injured people were taken to medical institutions. Among the injured are a 28-year-old man and 22, 55, 65, 77-year-old women.

