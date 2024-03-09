In Chernihiv region, border guards rescued a man trapped under rubble after enemy shelling

Law enforcement officers of Chernihiv region, together with border guards, evacuated a wounded man who was injured in a shelling to a hospital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the police of Chernihiv region.

Details

According to border guards, this afternoon Russian troops opened fire on a farm in the Semenivka community. As a result of the shelling, the ceiling of the cellar where a 51-year-old man was staying collapsed, and he injured his legs.

Border guards and police rescued the man, helping him to get out of the danger zone, and took him to a medical facility the SBGS explained. The injured civilian is currently receiving medical care.

Border guards tried to bribe 968 times over the past 2 years - SBGS