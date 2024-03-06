$41.340.03
+20°
3.4m/s
33%
In Cherkasy region, a cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate, who glorified the occupiers, was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28027 views

A cleric of the UOC-MP in Cherkasy region was notified of suspicion for justifying and glorifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

In Cherkasy region, a cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate, who glorified the occupiers, was served a notice of suspicion

A clergyman of the UOC-MP in Cherkasy region who distributed anti-Ukrainian materials  and glorified the occupiers has been served with a notice of suspicion. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine. 

Details 

The cleric was served a notice of suspicion  on the fact of justifying, recognizing as lawful, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorifying its participants (Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in January 2024, the archpriest of one of the churches of the UOC-MP systematically disseminated anti-Ukrainian materials on his personal Facebook page.

Head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP is suspected of inciting sectarian hatred29.02.24, 12:39 • 22777 views

In his posts, he praised representatives of illegal armed groups and mercenary groups created and subordinated to the Russian Federation.  

In particular, he accused Ukrainian defenders of preparing for military provocations in Odesa and called the Azov special forces "Nazis.

The clergyman aimed to prove the idea of recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He presented their actions as an internal civil conflict.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Cherkassy
Odesa
