In Cherkasy, a driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit two passers-by, including a young child

In Cherkasy, a Renault Sandero drove onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians, including a young child. The victims were hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy region, UNN reports .

It has been preliminarily established that a 26-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz C 200 moving down Kobzarska Street at an unregulated intersection failed to give way and collided with a Renault Sandero driven by a 43-year-old driver.

It is noted that the impact of the latter uncontrolled vehicle drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, where a 38-year-old woman and her child were walking at the time.



A 38-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were injured in the accident. They were taken to the hospital.

Investigators registered the information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

