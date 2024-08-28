“In case of a threat to a serviceman's life, it is necessary to open fire to kill": Volyn TCC responded to an attack on a soldier

The Volyn Regional TCC and JV responded to the attack by an unknown person on the security post of the Lutsk Regional Medical and Technical Center, noting that the territorial center is a secure facility, and that the personnel of all TCCs have been instructed to open deadly fire in case of a threat to life, UNN reports.

According to the TCC, on the night of August 27, an unknown person opened fire on the security post of the Lutsk JTCC. As a result of the attack, senior soldier M was wounded and is currently being treated in hospital.

They emphasized that the TCC is a secure facility. In the event of a threat to the lives of servicemen, they will open fire to kill.

"All those who like to shoot at the military will be punished in accordance with the current legislation. Law enforcement agencies are already looking for yesterday's shooters. And be sure they will find them. The personnel of all military training centers have been informed that in case of a threat to life, they should open fire to kill," the Volyn military training center said.

Yesterday, on August 27, a shooting occurred in Lutsk at night - an unknown person opened fire on the military, and the military returned fire. A special police operation was launched.

Later, the Operational Command "West" reported that in Lutsk, an unknown person opened fire at the security post of the Lutsk shopping center.