In Bila Tserkva, a driver under the influence of drugs caused an accident with a victim

In Bila Tserkva, a 23-year-old BMW driver was detained for causing an accident under the influence of drugs that injured a pedestrian. This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the young man lost control of the car, drove off the roadway and hit a concrete power pole. As a result of the collision, the pole fell on an 18-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was hospitalized with chest injuries and broken ribs. Police quickly detained the driver, who is currently in a temporary detention center. A medical examination confirmed that the detainee was under the influence of drugs while driving.

