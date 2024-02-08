In 2023, more than 2,500 cyber incidents were recorded in Ukraine

In 2023, specialists of the State Center for Special Communications handled 2,543 cyber incidents, which is almost 16% more than in the previous year. Most often, the government and government organizations, local authorities, and the security and defense sector were attacked. UNN reports this with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

The government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, handled 2,543 cyber incidents last year, which is 15.9% more than in 2022, when Ukraine faced a huge number of attacks due to Russia's full-scale aggression against our country - the State Special Communications Service said in a statement.

As noted, the attackers mostly targeted the government and government organizations, local authorities and the security and defense sector, commercial organizations, the energy sector, telecommunications, and many other institutions.

The most common types of cyber incidents include malware distribution, phishing, malicious connectivity, account compromise, and system compromise.

The attacks are aimed at reconnaissance operations, long-term espionage, and destruction of data and information systems.

The number of enemy attacks continues to increase, the agency said.

The intensity of attacks during the full-scale invasion remains high this year. In January alone, we processed 400 cyber incidents, 9 of which were critical and high level. The number of cyber operations against Ukraine is increasing, and this can be attributed to the fact that Russian military hackers have begun to actively involve criminal hacker groups and commercial companies in attacks - says Yevhen Bryksin, Deputy Head of CERT-UA.

CERT-UA experts assume that the risk of mass mailings by malicious actors in the first quarter of 2024 remains high.

The State Service of Special Communications is studying the interdependence of critical infrastructure facilities to prevent a "domino effect" during cyberattacks