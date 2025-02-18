IMF mission begins seventh review of EFF program this week

The IMF mission for the seventh review of the EFF joint program is due to start this week. The details of further cooperation were discussed with the head of the Fund's European Department, Alfred Kammer. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the International Monetary Fund has provided Ukraine with more than $12.4 billion.

Cooperation with the Fund is an important factor in our financial stability. The government is carrying out systematic work in this direction. In 2025, we plan to attract $2.7 billion from the IMF, Shmyhal added.

Despite the full-scale war, we continue to transform and implement the necessary reforms. We are grateful for the significant support and look forward to continued stable and close cooperation with the IMF - the Prime Minister summarized.

