Illinois court bans Trump from participating in primaries

An Illinois court has banned former US President Donald Trump from participating in the Republican primary. The entry into force of this court decision was postponed to allow Trump to appeal to the Supreme Court. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that Judge Tracy Porter made this decision, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits officials from holding public office if they participated in a rebellion. The lawsuit against the former president was filed by the Free Speech For People advocacy group.

The decision has not yet entered into force to give Trump the opportunity to appeal it to the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Trump's re-election campaign called the decision unconstitutional and promised to "quickly appeal" it.

Last December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruledthat former US President Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for office due to his alleged role in inciting violence in 2021, suspending the decision until January 2024 to allow for an appeal. Trump's campaign considers the decision "wrong" and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.