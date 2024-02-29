$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34617 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 130622 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80388 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196509 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234080 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252202 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158305 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372280 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Illinois court bans Trump from participating in primaries

 26617 views

An Illinois court has barred former President Donald Trump from participating in the Republican primary due to his role in inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, a decision that was delayed to allow for an appeal.

Illinois court bans Trump from participating in primaries

An Illinois court has banned former US President Donald Trump from participating in the Republican primary. The entry into force of this court decision was postponed to allow Trump to appeal to the Supreme Court. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Judge Tracy Porter made this decision, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits officials from holding public office if they participated in a rebellion. The lawsuit against the former president was filed by the Free Speech For People advocacy group.

The decision has not yet entered into force to give Trump the opportunity to appeal it to the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Trump's re-election campaign called the decision unconstitutional and promised to "quickly appeal" it.

Recall

Last December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruledthat former US President Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for office due to his alleged role in inciting violence in 2021, suspending the decision until January 2024 to allow for an appeal. Trump's campaign considers the decision "wrong" and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

