Illegally detained a foreigner and extorted money from him: three Kyiv law enforcement officers face up to 12 years in prison

Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the SBI will try Kyiv law enforcement officers who illegally detained a citizen of the Swiss Confederation and a citizen of Ukraine two years ago. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against the head of a Kyiv law enforcement unit and two of his subordinates who illegally imprisoned a Ukrainian and a citizen of the Swiss Confederation in March 2022.

The indictment has now been sent to court.

The victims were illegally held in the basement for 6 days. The law enforcement officers extorted USD 10.4 thousand from them for not bringing them to criminal responsibility for drug trafficking.

Three law enforcement officers are accused of enforced disappearance, misappropriation of narcotic drugs committed by a group of persons through abuse of office and extortion committed by a group of persons under martial law (Art. 146-1, parts 1 and 2, Art. 308, part 2, Art. 189, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the SBI summarized.

The accused have already been dismissed from law enforcement agencies. The agency noted that the former law enforcement officers face the most severe punishment of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Addendum

The bureau said that the defendants illegally detained the men and placed them in a room for detainees of a law enforcement agency without proper documentation.

They also allegedly found drugs on them, but this fact was also not documented.

In the end, the defendants gave the foreigner a phone to call his family and ask them for money for his "release".

During one of these calls, the foreigner called his friend, who is a Swiss police officer. He was able to contact Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, which released the foreigner.

Recall

