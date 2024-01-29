Illegally detained a foreigner and extorted money from him: three Kyiv law enforcement officers face up to 12 years in prison

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63393 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116420 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176690 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166810 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237036 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83864 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61495 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97292 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58551 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39717 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266736 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234095 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100069 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100521 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117051 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117713 views
Illegally detained a foreigner and extorted money from him: three Kyiv law enforcement officers face up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv

 • 21777 views

The SBI has completed a pre-trial investigation against three Kyiv law enforcement officers who illegally detained a Swiss citizen and a Ukrainian for 6 days in March 2022.

Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the SBI will try  Kyiv law enforcement officers who illegally detained a citizen of the Swiss Confederation and a citizen of Ukraine two years ago. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details 

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against the head of a Kyiv law enforcement unit and two of his subordinates who illegally imprisoned a Ukrainian and a citizen of the Swiss Confederation in March 2022.

The indictment has now been sent to court.

Law enforcement officers who covered up drug traffickers to be tried in Odesa region21.12.23, 11:49 • 23045 views

The victims were illegally held in the basement for 6 days. The law enforcement officers extorted USD 10.4 thousand from them for not bringing them to criminal responsibility for drug trafficking.

Three law enforcement officers are accused of enforced disappearance, misappropriation of narcotic drugs committed by a group of persons through abuse of office and extortion committed by a group of persons under martial law (Art. 146-1, parts 1 and 2, Art. 308, part 2, Art. 189, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the SBI summarized.

The accused have already been dismissed from law enforcement agencies. The agency noted that the former law enforcement officers face the most severe punishment of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Addendum

The bureau said that the defendants illegally detained the men and placed them in a room for detainees of a law enforcement agency without proper documentation.

They also allegedly found drugs on them, but this fact was also not documented.

In the end, the defendants gave the foreigner a phone to call his family and ask them for money for his "release".

During one of these calls, the foreigner called his friend, who is a Swiss police officer. He was able to contact Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, which released the foreigner.

Recall

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation into a criminal groupthat smuggled men of military age across the border. The suspects were exposed in cooperation with the SBU and the National Police.

The indictment was sent to court - the sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

