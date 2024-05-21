If you have less than three children, pay up: the Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce a "childlessness tax"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

If you have less than three children, pay up: the Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce a "childlessness tax"

If you have less than three children, pay up: the Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce a "childlessness tax"

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce a "childlessness tax" for Ukrainians aged 21 to 58 who have fewer than three children in order to improve the demographic situation and support families with children.

The Verkhovna Rada registered a bill that proposes to introduce a tax for Ukrainians with less than three children. UNN reports .

Details

Thus, draft law No. 11264 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine to create preconditions for improving the demographic situation in Ukraine was registered by MP Serhiy Hryvko from the Servant of the People party.

It should be noted that the 38-year-old Hryvko himself, according to his declaration, has no wife and children.

The explanatory note states that the purpose of the draft law is to create preconditions for improving the demographic situation in Ukraine, providing comprehensive (financial, social, psychological, legal and other) support to families with children (in the long term, also providing support to young Ukrainian citizens entering adulthood), providing families with children with affordable housing, vehicles, meeting their other socio-economic needs, as well as raising the prestige of motherhood (fatherhood) and stimulating the increase in th

Hryvko suggests that Ukrainians aged 21 to 58 should pay the tax:

  • The rate is 1.5% for individuals without children;
  • The rate is 1% for people with one child;
  • The rate is 0.5% for people with two children;

Today's generation will have to work longer in old age - Ministry of Social Policy4/22/24, 12:26 PM • 108857 views

They do not pay the demographic fee:

  • persons with three or more children;
  • Persons with infertility or impaired reproductive function that makes motherhood impossible
  • (paternity), with confirmation of the relevant circumstances
  • appropriate medical documents at least once
  • once every 2 years;
  • persons with the status of persons with disabilities of group I;

In addition, it is proposed that the object of taxation by the fee is all income received by the fee payer in cash using non-cash payments, except, in particular, for the following:

  • funds received by individual entrepreneurs and persons engaged in independent 2 professional activities to current bank accounts in the course of entrepreneurial and/or independent professional activities; - funds received by a person from the redemption of 3 domestic government bonds;
  • funds paid to a person as a return of a bank deposit;
  • funds received by a person from the sale of real estate and vehicles owned by him/her;
  • funds received by a person from international public, charitable and other organizations, as well as from representative offices of international organizations in Ukraine as charitable donations and other types of financial assistance;

01.05.23, 14:53 • 592546 views

In addition, the draft law proposes to increase the state childbirth allowance by one and a half times and introduce other types of assistance, such as child support until the child reaches the age of 6, child benefit for the future, and assistance to women who have been awarded the honorary title of "Mother Heroine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

