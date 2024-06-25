If there is no additional damage: the Ministry of Energy called the scenario according to which it will be possible to improve the situation with the blackout

If there is no additional damage to energy facilities and Ukraine manages to restore and put into operation the destroyed capacities, then the situation with power outages in winter should be better than now. This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to the positive scenario, if we do not have additional damage, if we manage to restore and start up the planned capacities as we planned, then the situation with outages should be better than now. Now we have many capacities undergoing maintenance, repairs, and restoration. This all needs to be changed now in the summer, Grinchuk noted.

Recall

Today, June 25, from 12:00 to 23:00 The Volume of electricity restrictions will be higher. Imports are planned from 5 countries.