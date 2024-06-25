If there is no additional damage: the Ministry of Energy called the scenario according to which it will be possible to improve the situation with the blackout

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90361 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233145 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368967 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181726 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149620 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197911 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90373 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101474 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99121 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118709 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4038 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11552 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13205 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17227 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

If there is no additional damage: the Ministry of Energy called the scenario according to which it will be possible to improve the situation with the blackout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24077 views

If there is no additional damage to power facilities and the planned capacities are restored, then in winter the situation with power outages in Ukraine should be better than now.

If there is no additional damage: the Ministry of Energy called the scenario according to which it will be possible to improve the situation with the blackout

If there is no additional damage to energy facilities and Ukraine manages to restore and put into operation the destroyed capacities, then the situation with power outages in winter should be better than now. This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to the positive scenario, if we do not have additional damage, if we manage to restore and start up the planned capacities as we planned, then the situation with outages should be better than now. Now we have many capacities undergoing maintenance, repairs, and restoration. This all needs to be changed now in the summer,

Grinchuk noted.

Recall

Today, June 25, from 12:00 to 23:00 The Volume of electricity restrictions will be higher. Imports are planned from 5 countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31