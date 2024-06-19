IDPs report delays in payments: the Ministry of Reintegration provided explanations

The hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration has received more calls from internally displaced persons regarding the delay in payments in June. The ministry said that payments will be made by the end of this month. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports .

The Ministry also pointed out that the Ministry of Social Policy is responsible for calculating and making payments to IDPs. Therefore, questions regarding the calculation and receipt of financial assistance for IDPs should be addressed to the Ministry of Social Policy on the government hotline at 15-45 or to the Ministry's e-mail address: [email protected].

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, there are currently 4.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, of whom only 1.5 million receive payments from the state.