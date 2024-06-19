$41.340.03
IDPs report delays in payments: the Ministry of Reintegration provided explanations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11224 views

IDPs reported delays in payments in June, but the Ministry of Reintegration clarified that all payments would be made by the end of the month.

IDPs report delays in payments: the Ministry of Reintegration provided explanations

The hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration has received more calls from internally displaced persons regarding the delay in payments in June. The ministry said that payments will be made by the end of this month. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports

Attention! Clarification on payments to IDPs. In recent days, the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration has received more calls from our IDPs regarding the delay in payments in the first payment period of June. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, all payments will be made by the end of this month

- the Ministry of Reintegration said in a statement.

The Ministry also pointed out that the Ministry of Social Policy is responsible for calculating and making payments to IDPs. Therefore, questions regarding the calculation and receipt of financial assistance for IDPs should be addressed to the Ministry of Social Policy on the government hotline at 15-45 or to the Ministry's e-mail address: [email protected].

Recall 

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, there are currently 4.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, of whom only 1.5 million receive payments from the state. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk
