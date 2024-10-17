IDF finds 'state-of-the-art' Russian weapons at Hezbollah bases - Netanyahu
The Israeli military discovered “sophisticated” Russian weapons at Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu said this violates a UN resolution, but Israel does not intend to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs.
The Israeli military discovered Russian weapons during searches at Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon. The weapons found are "state-of-the-art". This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, UNN reports.
In a conversation with the media, the head of the Israeli government emphasized that according to the United Nations Security Council resolution of 2006, only the Lebanese army is allowed to have weapons in the area south of the country's key Litani River.
However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and caches in the area, where we have just found a large number of sophisticated Russian weapons,
He added that a new civil war in Lebanon "would be a tragedy.
Of course, our goal is not to provoke. Israel has no intention of interfering in Lebanon's internal affairs
According to Netanyahu, the only goal of the Israeli side is "to allow our citizens living along the border with Lebanon to return home and feel safe.
