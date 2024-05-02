Ice cream truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, a truck with ice cream and no driver hit 29 children, UNN reports, citing Telegram channels.

Details

The incident occurred in the Suzak district, where an event dedicated to the epic Manas was taking place. The video that is circulating online shows that a Hyundai Porter, which was selling ice cream, drove into a crowd of children. In total, it hit 29 schoolchildren aged 9 to 16, 18 people were hospitalized, three in serious condition.

According to preliminary data, the driver was not inside, the car went down the hill.