IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 13115 views

The IAEA will expand its monitoring missions in Ukraine to include infrastructure facilities that affect NPP safety. IAEA experts have already visited the damaged electrical substation, which is important for NPP operation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its monitoring missions in Ukraine to include infrastructure facilities that have an impact on nuclear power plant safety.

This is reported by Energoatom, transmitted by UNN.

It is reported that on September 12, 2024, a group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited one of the electrical substations that has a direct impact on the safety and stability of the NPP. The substation has recently been damaged as a result of massive rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

This visit marked the beginning of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

In the future, the Agency's monitoring missions will be present at electrical substations critical to the safety of nuclear facilities

- the statement said.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin noted that the racists have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of our NPPs.

The occupiers pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety and this is real terrorism against humanity. The entire civilized world must strongly condemn these actions and demand an end to the attacks on the substations

- Kotin noted.

IAEA experts together with representatives of Energoatom, NNEGC Ukrenergo and SNRIU inspected the facility and documented the damage caused by the missile attacks.

Addendum [1

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA will expand its assistance to Ukraine and take a more active position “to protect the status of vital energy infrastructure.” 

Add

The director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, stated that there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities .

Subsequently, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Energoatom's facilities were protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko bears personal responsibility for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.

Anna Murashko

