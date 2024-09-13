IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its monitoring missions in Ukraine to include infrastructure facilities that have an impact on nuclear power plant safety.

This is reported by Energoatom, transmitted by UNN.

It is reported that on September 12, 2024, a group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited one of the electrical substations that has a direct impact on the safety and stability of the NPP. The substation has recently been damaged as a result of massive rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

This visit marked the beginning of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

In the future, the Agency's monitoring missions will be present at electrical substations critical to the safety of nuclear facilities - the statement said.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin noted that the racists have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of our NPPs.

The occupiers pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety and this is real terrorism against humanity. The entire civilized world must strongly condemn these actions and demand an end to the attacks on the substations - Kotin noted.

IAEA experts together with representatives of Energoatom, NNEGC Ukrenergo and SNRIU inspected the facility and documented the damage caused by the missile attacks.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA will expand its assistance to Ukraine and take a more active position “to protect the status of vital energy infrastructure.”

The director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, stated that there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities .

Subsequently, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Energoatom's facilities were protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko bears personal responsibility for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.