I took out animals: a volunteer from Switzerland was injured during an enemy Kabom strike on Volchansk

On May 30, as a result of a strike by Russian troops in Kabompo Volchansk, Kharkiv region, a volunteer from Switzerland was injured. In general, in the Kharkiv region, due to the strikes of the Russian army over the past day, one person was killed, five were injured. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sienubov, reports UNN.

The head of the RMA spoke about the shelling of the region by Russians on May 30:

At 15: 30 in the Shevchenko District, 3 cars were damaged during enemy UAV attacks. The air defense worked.

16:12 Kharkiv district, Russkaya Lozovaya village. Getting into an outbuilding and into the ground on the territory of a private household. As a result of the shelling , Two people were injured .



. 16: 00 M.Volchansk. During the evacuation of animals as a result of enemy shelling of KAB , a male volunteer from Switzerland was injured.



14: 03 Izyumsky district, Boguslavka village. Educational institution. As a result of the shelling, a separate training building burned down.



14: 00 on the outskirts of the village of Rogan, Rogan TG rocket attack on an open area outside the village.



13: 50 Kupyansky district, Novoosinovo village. As a result of the shelling, a car was on fire. Six private households were damaged. One person was killed and another was injured.



13: 30 Chuguevsky district, Yurchenkovo village. Two stores were destroyed as a result of the shelling of KAB, one of them was completely destroyed. A man was injured



addition

Five people were killed in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike on the night of May 31. Another 25 were injured,including two children.