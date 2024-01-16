"I think it's a matter of weeks" - Zelenskyy on financial aid from the US and Europe

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 71471 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108722 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137986 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136127 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171415 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148818 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103701 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103490 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105510 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78095 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 52172 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 71524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281737 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259907 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106274 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106274 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122417 views
"I think it's a matter of weeks" - Zelenskyy on financial aid from the US and Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20226 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive a decision on financial aid from the US and Europe within weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine will receive financial assistance from the United States and Europe, and the decision will be made within weeks. He said this on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

I think this is a matter of weeks. I have positive signals that Europe supports us, namely the EU countries, and I am also confident that the issue of aid will be resolved in Congress

- Zelensky said.

He noted that many different discussions, dialogues, and meetings were held.

"I think we are wasting time that is so expensive for us for a reason. Because we have to be in our own country during the war, it is important to come and communicate with partners, to meet, but there are priorities in wartime. Therefore, I believe that there will be a very positive reaction from our partners," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova stated that Ukraine continues to receive US military aid, despite the fact that the Pentagon is running out of money. According to her, Ukraine "needs more weapons," and new bills need to be passed urgently. At the same time, she believes that the US Congress will approve an aid package for Ukraine faster than the transfer of frozen assets to Russia.

Anna Murashko

Politics

