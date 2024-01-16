"I think it's a matter of weeks" - Zelenskyy on financial aid from the US and Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine will receive financial assistance from the United States and Europe, and the decision will be made within weeks. He said this on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

I think this is a matter of weeks. I have positive signals that Europe supports us, namely the EU countries, and I am also confident that the issue of aid will be resolved in Congress - Zelensky said.

He noted that many different discussions, dialogues, and meetings were held.

"I think we are wasting time that is so expensive for us for a reason. Because we have to be in our own country during the war, it is important to come and communicate with partners, to meet, but there are priorities in wartime. Therefore, I believe that there will be a very positive reaction from our partners," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova stated that Ukraine continues to receive US military aid, despite the fact that the Pentagon is running out of money. According to her, Ukraine "needs more weapons," and new bills need to be passed urgently. At the same time, she believes that the US Congress will approve an aid package for Ukraine faster than the transfer of frozen assets to Russia.