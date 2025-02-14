“I don't know what's in putin's head": Rutte answers whether he believes russia wants to end the war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that russian dictator vladimir putin is completely unpredictable, so he does not know whether russia really wants to end the war against Ukraine. Rutte said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

I do not know what is in President putin's mind, and you cannot know it either. I had a lot of meetings with him from 2010 to 14 in my previous role. He is absolutely unpredictable, he is also strong in negotiations, but in order to reach an agreement, we need him to be there, because he started the war against Ukraine and so we need to make sure that the results are first of all strong, but also that they are understood in different countries in the Pacific, in China - Rütte said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that negotiations with russia will end only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position is weak and emphasized the importance of the West's support for it.

NATO Secretary General comments on whether Ukraine started negotiations from a weak position