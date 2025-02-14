ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“I don't know what's in putin's head": Rutte answers whether he believes russia wants to end the war against Ukraine

“I don't know what's in putin's head": Rutte answers whether he believes russia wants to end the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25971 views

Mark Rutte shared his experience of personal meetings with putin in 2010-2014 and called him unpredictable. The NATO Secretary General emphasized the need to achieve lasting results in negotiations with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that russian dictator vladimir putin is completely unpredictable, so he does not know whether russia really wants to end the war against Ukraine. Rutte said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

I do not know what is in President putin's mind, and you cannot know it either. I had a lot of meetings with him from 2010 to 14 in my previous role. He is absolutely unpredictable, he is also strong in negotiations, but in order to reach an agreement, we need him to be there, because he started the war against Ukraine and so we need to make sure that the results are first of all strong, but also that they are understood in different countries in the Pacific, in China

- Rütte said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that negotiations with russia will end only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position is weak and emphasized the importance of the West's support for it.

NATO Secretary General comments on whether Ukraine started negotiations from a weak position13.02.25, 17:49 • 34105 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

