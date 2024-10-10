Hurricane Milton in the United States has weakened to Category 1

Hurricane Milton, which hit the US state of Florida, has weakened to Category 1, the US National Hurricane Research Center reported, UNN reports citing the BBC.

According to the US Hurricane Research Center, the Milton center is now 105 kilometers from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The maximum wind speed is 150 km/h.

The heaviest rains are now falling in the Orlando area, northeast of the hurricane's center.

