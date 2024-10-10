Hurricane Milton in the United States has weakened to Category 1
Kyiv • UNN
Hurricane Milton in Florida has been downgraded to a Category 1 according to the US National Hurricane Center. The maximum wind speed is 150 km/h, and the heaviest rains are observed in the Orlando area.
Hurricane Milton, which hit the US state of Florida, has weakened to Category 1, the US National Hurricane Research Center reported, UNN reports citing the BBC.
Details
According to the US Hurricane Research Center, the Milton center is now 105 kilometers from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The maximum wind speed is 150 km/h.
The heaviest rains are now falling in the Orlando area, northeast of the hurricane's center.
