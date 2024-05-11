Hungary refuses to participate in supporting Ukraine and calls for a diplomatic solution to the war

Hungary has announced its refusal to participate in NATO initiatives aimed at supporting Ukraine in the war with russia. This was reported by Digi24, according to UNN.

Details

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reportedly said that his country considers NATO's plans to support Ukraine in its war with russia to be a "provocation to war.

Hungary will not participate in this. There will be a struggle in the near future, as NATO will not want to set a precedent by allowing any ally to be left out of one of its operations - Peter Sijjarto said .

He also added that this decision reflects the position of the Hungarian government, which considers the military conflict in the region unacceptable.

In addition, instead of supporting military solutions, Szijjarto called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, emphasizing the need to find peaceful ways to resolve the situation.

Hungary supports China's peace plan for Ukraine