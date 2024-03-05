Hungary finalized ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO

Hungarian President Tamás Sólyok signed the decision of Parliament on Sweden's accession to NATO. This UNN reports with reference to the website of the Hungarian president.

The President of the Republic Tamás Suljök today signed the Parliament's decision of February 26, 2024 on Sweden's accession to NATO - The report said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament signed the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO and sent the law to the Office of the President for promulgation.

Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban