Humeniuk: Situation on the left bank of Kherson region remains quite difficult

The situation on the left bank of the Kherson region remains quite difficult, but the presence of the Ukrainian flag in Krynky is one of the signals, including to local residents, that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, Humeniuk answered:

The situation remains quite complicated and the presence of the Ukrainian flag there (in Krynky - ed.) is one of the signals, including to local residents, that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to fight, continue to hold their positions, and have not gone anywhere. At the same time, we are talking about the continuation of combat work on our part, consolidation of positions, but the enemy does not stop its attacks - said the head of the press center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Gumenyuk noted that it is characteristic that the Russians continue to have a "commanders' embargo" on the use of armored vehicles. In fact, meat assaults continue.

Also, the number of attempted assaults by Russians has dropped significantly in recent days.