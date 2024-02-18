Gumenyuk on the destruction of Su-34 and Su-35: Russia will pause for some time in the use of tactical aircraft

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92393 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109505 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152253 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252140 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174551 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39768 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74080 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42174 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35008 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67566 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225220 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67566 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74080 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113285 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114166 views
Gumenyuk on the destruction of Su-34 and Su-35: Russia will pause for some time in the use of tactical aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34527 views

According to Gumenyuk, Russia may temporarily suspend the use of tactical aircraft after three Russian planes were shot down at once, but the bombing will not stop.

the Russians may pause for a while in the use of tactical aviation due to the downing of three Russian aircraft at once, but they will not stop bombing. This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Personally, I believe that we will see a certain pause in the use of tactical aviation for some time. They will be recalculating new launch boundaries to  take into account where their aircraft can be hit. But they (Russians - ed.)  will not stop bombing because they feel superior in the air

- said Gumenyuk.

She noted that until Ukraine has modern fighters, the enemy will continue to put pressure with air power.

Addendum

On February 17, in the morning, three enemy aircraft were destroyed - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet - in the eastern sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
ukraineUkraine

