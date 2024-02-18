Gumenyuk on the destruction of Su-34 and Su-35: Russia will pause for some time in the use of tactical aircraft

the Russians may pause for a while in the use of tactical aviation due to the downing of three Russian aircraft at once, but they will not stop bombing. This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Personally, I believe that we will see a certain pause in the use of tactical aviation for some time. They will be recalculating new launch boundaries to take into account where their aircraft can be hit. But they (Russians - ed.) will not stop bombing because they feel superior in the air - said Gumenyuk.

She noted that until Ukraine has modern fighters, the enemy will continue to put pressure with air power.

Addendum

On February 17, in the morning, three enemy aircraft were destroyed - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet - in the eastern sector.