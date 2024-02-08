Humeniuk: Occupants in Kherson region have a "commander's embargo" on armored vehicles

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62176 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116187 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121448 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164698 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166798 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236958 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83140 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60801 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96601 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57707 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266620 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236958 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234045 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116187 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100023 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100477 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117671 views
Humeniuk: Occupants in Kherson region have a "commander's embargo" on armored vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27789 views

The Russians imposed a ban on the use of armored vehicles during assaults in the Kherson region due to previous losses, and now conduct only infantry attacks.

Russian occupants do not use armored vehicles in the left bank of Kherson region during assaults due to the so-called "commanders' embargo". Also, the number of attempted assaults by Russians has dropped significantly in recent days. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

 The situation remains tense as the enemy continues to try to attack our positions and drive us out of our positions and footholds on the left bank. But the number of attempts has dropped significantly in recent days to 3-4 per day. Previously, we recorded up to 10 or more, but now it is obviously more difficult to assemble a group of suicide bombers to send them on assaults

- said Humeniuk.

She also noted that the occupiers do not use the equipment because of the "commander's embargo" on the use of armored vehicles.

"For a long time we have been observing that they have a ban on using armored vehicles during assaults. In other words, at the beginning, they were conducting assaults in the classical way, with the support of armored vehicles, but they lost a lot of them and therefore stopped using them after a certain period of time. We learned that they have a  ban. That is, the assaults are carried out directly by infantry groups," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

On January 29, Humeniuk stated that the Russians were forming reinforcement unitson the left bank of the Kherson region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising