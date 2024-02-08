Humeniuk: Occupants in Kherson region have a "commander's embargo" on armored vehicles

Russian occupants do not use armored vehicles in the left bank of Kherson region during assaults due to the so-called "commanders' embargo". Also, the number of attempted assaults by Russians has dropped significantly in recent days. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The situation remains tense as the enemy continues to try to attack our positions and drive us out of our positions and footholds on the left bank. But the number of attempts has dropped significantly in recent days to 3-4 per day. Previously, we recorded up to 10 or more, but now it is obviously more difficult to assemble a group of suicide bombers to send them on assaults - said Humeniuk.

She also noted that the occupiers do not use the equipment because of the "commander's embargo" on the use of armored vehicles.

"For a long time we have been observing that they have a ban on using armored vehicles during assaults. In other words, at the beginning, they were conducting assaults in the classical way, with the support of armored vehicles, but they lost a lot of them and therefore stopped using them after a certain period of time. We learned that they have a ban. That is, the assaults are carried out directly by infantry groups," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

On January 29, Humeniuk stated that the Russians were forming reinforcement unitson the left bank of the Kherson region.