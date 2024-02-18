Humeniuk names main "tools" of Russian Federation for attacks on the left bank of Kherson region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92404 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109506 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252142 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174552 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165748 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226829 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39775 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74099 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42183 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225221 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92404 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113286 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114166 views
Humeniuk names main "tools" of Russian Federation for attacks on the left bank of Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31579 views

The Russians are mainly attacking the left bank of the Kherson region with infantry assaults and small arms battles, not with armored vehicles.

The main "tools" of the Russians for attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region are infantry assaults and attempts to conduct small arms battles. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

When asked what is the main tool of the Russian attack on the left bank, Humeniuk answered:

"It should be understood that the assault on the left bank is actually enemy groups on foot approaching our positions and trying to conduct small arms battles. They are not using armored vehicles, it looks more like a "meat" assault, but at the same time they are using drones, artillery, and mortar teams against our positions.

According to her, the Russians are setting up their positions and armored vehicles in the yards of private homes, and deploying surveillance stations.

"As for our countermeasures, the counter-battery fight is aimed at a longer distance and our artillery is located on the right bank, given the width of the Dnipro itself, we need to hit and adjust targets on the left bank because the occupiers are actually setting up their positions, armored vehicles, and deploying observation stations in the yards of private homes," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that the activity of FPV drones in the south has increased.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
khersonKherson

