Humeniuk names main "tools" of Russian Federation for attacks on the left bank of Kherson region

The main "tools" of the Russians for attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region are infantry assaults and attempts to conduct small arms battles. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

When asked what is the main tool of the Russian attack on the left bank, Humeniuk answered:

"It should be understood that the assault on the left bank is actually enemy groups on foot approaching our positions and trying to conduct small arms battles. They are not using armored vehicles, it looks more like a "meat" assault, but at the same time they are using drones, artillery, and mortar teams against our positions.

According to her, the Russians are setting up their positions and armored vehicles in the yards of private homes, and deploying surveillance stations.

"As for our countermeasures, the counter-battery fight is aimed at a longer distance and our artillery is located on the right bank, given the width of the Dnipro itself, we need to hit and adjust targets on the left bank because the occupiers are actually setting up their positions, armored vehicles, and deploying observation stations in the yards of private homes," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that the activity of FPV drones in the south has increased.