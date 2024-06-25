$41.340.03
Human rights violations proved: Ombudsperson reacts to the European Court's decision on Russia and Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22131 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights commented on the European Court's decision, noting that human rights violations in the TOT of Crimea have been proven. The Ombudsman also stated that this is one of the steps towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Human rights violations proved: Ombudsperson reacts to the European Court's decision on Russia and Crimea

Systemic violations of human rights in the TOT of Crimea since 2014 have been proven - the European Court of Justice has fully satisfied the claim. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The European Court of Human Rights has announced its judgment in the interstate case Ukraine v. Russia regarding Crimea. The claim was fully satisfied! Unanimously!

- said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

Ukraine filed its first complaint in 2014, followed by the second in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Ukraine has now proven the existence of systemic human rights violations in the TOT of Crimea since 2014. These include: illegal detentions of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars on the peninsula; forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens; prohibition of peaceful assembly and protests; discrimination against Crimean Tatars; violation of the rights of political prisoners, ill-treatment of political prisoners, and others.

This decision is proof that the Russian Federation is vilely lying about the observance of human rights in the occupied Crimea! It is also one of the steps towards bringing the perpetrators to justice and restoring justice!

- Lubinets emphasized

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) today announced the judgment on the merits in the first inter-state case "Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea)", the ECHR reported. This judgment is the first in which an international court has recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for a policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

