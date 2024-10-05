ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
How much territory has been mined because of Russia's war against Ukraine - the Defense Ministry's response

How much territory has been mined because of Russia's war against Ukraine - the Defense Ministry's response

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18685 views

Due to the invasion of Russia, 128,000 km² of land and 14,000 km² of water in Ukraine have been contaminated with explosive ordnance. This affects the safety of 6 million Ukrainians and the economic development of the affected regions.

In Ukraine, 128,000 square kilometers of land and 14,000 square kilometers of water are contaminated with explosive devices due to Russia's large-scale invasion. UNN reports this with reference to data from the Ministry of Defense.

128,000 square kilometers of land and 14,000 square kilometers of water in Ukraine are contaminated with explosive ordnance. This is a consequence of Russia's large-scale invasion, which has a significant impact on the security of civilians, agriculture, industry and socio-economic growth in the affected regions

- the Ministry of Defense reported

Mine Action Coalition allocates €22 million for military equipment for Ukraine02.10.24, 13:36 • 13184 views

"These risks negatively affect the lives of more than 6 million Ukrainians," said Ruslan Berehulyana, head of the Main Mine Action Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He presented the current situation, achievements and outlined the next steps to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Berehulia also thanked Ukraine's international partners for their support and assistance.

"Thanks to our joint efforts, we will free our land from explosive ordnance meter by meter and create powerful tools to realize the humanitarian goals of mine action," he said.

Such cooperation in the regions affected by the aggressor's actions, as indicated, will create a safe environment, return temporarily displaced persons, and restore economic development.

Addendum Addendum

Last May , it was reportedthat about 174 thousand square kilometers in Ukraine are potentially contaminated with explosive objects.

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising