How much territory has been mined because of Russia's war against Ukraine - the Defense Ministry's response

128,000 square kilometers of land and 14,000 square kilometers of water in Ukraine are contaminated with explosive ordnance. This is a consequence of Russia's large-scale invasion, which has a significant impact on the security of civilians, agriculture, industry and socio-economic growth in the affected regions - the Ministry of Defense reported

"These risks negatively affect the lives of more than 6 million Ukrainians," said Ruslan Berehulyana, head of the Main Mine Action Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He presented the current situation, achievements and outlined the next steps to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Berehulia also thanked Ukraine's international partners for their support and assistance.

"Thanks to our joint efforts, we will free our land from explosive ordnance meter by meter and create powerful tools to realize the humanitarian goals of mine action," he said.

Such cooperation in the regions affected by the aggressor's actions, as indicated, will create a safe environment, return temporarily displaced persons, and restore economic development.

Last May , it was reportedthat about 174 thousand square kilometers in Ukraine are potentially contaminated with explosive objects.