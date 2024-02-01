How former banker Rudukha circumvented the law by concealing a conflict of interest

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

How former banker Rudukha circumvented the law by concealing a conflict of interest

How former banker Rudukha circumvented the law by concealing a conflict of interest

Kyiv  •  UNN

How former banker Rudukha circumvented the law by concealing a conflict of interest

Natalia Rudukha, Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, previously worked in several banks that were declared insolvent and liquidation procedures were initiated. However, this did not prevent her, despite the direct legal prohibition, from obtaining a senior position in the state body that deals with the liquidation of banks, UNN reports.

It is known from open sources that Rudukha worked as the chief economist of the operational accounting department of Nadra Bank, which was liquidated a few years after her dismissal.

Rudukha also worked from December 2007 to June 2012 as chief accountant and deputy chairman of the board of Astra Bank, which was declared insolvent by the court.

In March-September 2015, she was the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kontrakt Bank. Like the others, this bank was also declared insolvent in October 2015 and the process of its liquidation began.

The website of the Deposit Guarantee Fund statesthat on the eve of the introduction of the temporary administration at PJSC Bank Kontrakt, its management, including Natalia Rudukha, sold the bank's property without actually receiving funds to the accounts and transferring funds from legal entities to the accounts of individuals. This significantly increased the amount of compensation from the Guarantee Fund.

However, even such actions in the banking system did not prevent Natalia Rudusa from starting her career at the Deposit Guarantee Fund in October 2015 as a leading accountant in the department for supporting the removal of insolvent banks from the market. That is, right after the liquidation of Kontrakt began.

Rudukha quickly climbed the career ladder: in January 2016, she was promoted to the position of leading accountant of the Department for Resolution of Insolvent Banks, and in March 2016, she was appointed head of the Accounting Department for Insolvent Banks.

In June 2016, Rudukha was appointed Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

It is worth noting that, according to Article 11(3) of the Law of Ukraine "On the Deposit Guarantee System," Rudukha cannot hold a position in the executive directorate of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

"Members of the Executive Directorate of the Fund may be citizens of Ukraine who permanently reside in Ukraine, have a complete higher education in economics, finance or law, at least five years of professional experience, impeccable business reputation, no outstanding convictions for committing mercenary criminal offenses and work in the Fund on a permanent basis. A member of the DGF's executive management may not be a manager, participant or related party of a bank or any other legal entity with which the DGF or a bank being withdrawn from the market by the DGF has contractual relations," the law states.

At the same time, Article 52 of the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities" defines bank's related parties as the bank's executives, head of the internal audit department, chief risk manager, chief compliance officer, heads and members of committees of the bank's board and management board, as well as any person through whom a transaction is conducted in the interests of the persons referred to in this part.

Thus, Rudukha has a conflict of interest. Therefore, the question arises as to how Rudukha, a former banker who worked in banks undergoing liquidation, got a senior position in the DGF and where the DGF management and anti-corruption authorities are looking?

The editorial board of UNN has sent requests for official comment on the above to the National Bank of Ukraine, the DGF, and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

