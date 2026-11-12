Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program

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From 2027, an updated model of Ukraine’s state mortgage program "eOselia" will come into operation, providing for a reduction in the interest rate following the birth or adoption of children. This was reported by MP Iryna Borzova on the air of Den.LIVE, according to UNN.

For each child, the rate will decrease by two percentage points. In addition, Ukrainians will be allowed to purchase more spacious housing, while young borrowers will have special down-payment terms.

How mortgage rates will change

According to Borzova, the updated program will provide for differentiated interest rates, the amount of which will depend on the loan term. In particular, during the first three years of using the loan, the base rate will be 7% per annum. From the fourth year through the end of the tenth year, it will rise to 10%, and from the eleventh year it will be 12% per annum.

At the same time, families in which children are born or adopted after the mortgage is arranged will be eligible for an additional reduction in their credit burden.

For each child, the interest rate will be reduced by two percentage points.

For example, if a family takes out a loan at 7% per annum, after the birth of the first child the rate will fall to 5%. After the birth of the second child, it will be 3%, and after the third it may decrease to 1%. At the same time, the government has set a minimum interest rate of 0.1% per annum. The interest rate on the loan will not fall below this figure regardless of the number of children.

Importantly, the benefit will apply specifically to children born or adopted after the mortgage loan was obtained.

What the down payment will be for young people and young families

Particular attention was paid to the size of the down payment during the program’s update.

As Borzova explained, citizens aged 25 or younger will be able to take out a mortgage with a down payment starting at 10% of the property’s value. For young families aged under 35, the down payment will be 20%.

Ukrainians will be allowed to purchase more spacious housing

Another significant change will concern the requirements for property that can be purchased under the state program.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy and the state-owned company "Ukrfinzhytlo," under the new rules, the permitted area and cost of housing may exceed the program’s standard limits by 40%. Previously, restrictions on the area of property often became an obstacle for families wishing to purchase an apartment with the future birth of children in mind. The updated mechanism should allow such families to choose a more spacious home immediately, without having to change it after the number of family members increases.

At the same time, maximum limits on the total area of the property will remain in place. For apartments, it must not exceed 115.5 square meters, and for private residential houses, 125.5 square meters.

The maximum property value will be determined individually. To do this, the standard cost per square meter set for the respective region will be multiplied by the permitted housing area, taking into account the number of family members. If the actual cost of the selected home exceeds the standard value, the borrower will have to pay the difference with their own funds as part of the down payment.

In addition, under the new model, the purchase of apartments and houses in new developments or properties commissioned no more than three years ago will be permitted.

When the new rules will take effect and who will be able to use them

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant changes by Resolution No. 1284 dated October 15, 2026. As reported by the Ministry of Economy and the company "Ukrfinzhytlo," the new mortgage lending model is expected to come into operation in January 2027.

Importantly, it will not abolish the current terms of "eOselia" but will become an additional lending mechanism. This means that Ukrainians who meet the requirements of the state program will be able to choose between the classic model and the new option, which allows the interest rate to be reduced following the birth of children.

At the same time, the new model is not limited exclusively to young families under the age of 35. As Olena Shulyak, chair of the parliamentary committee on the organization of state power, previously explained, families in which one of the parents is raising a child alone will also be able to take advantage of the new opportunities.

It will be possible to apply to participate in the program through the Diia mobile application. To do so, the borrower will need to complete the relevant application, select a partner bank, and receive a preliminary decision on the possibility of obtaining a loan.

How the new model will differ from the current program

At present, the state єOselya program provides for several categories of borrowers, for which different lending terms apply.

In particular, certain preferential categories, including military personnel, medical workers, teachers, and researchers, are offered rates of 3% per annum during the first ten years and 6% starting from the eleventh year. For other categories of citizens, the base rates are 7% and 10%, respectively. Under the new model, however, the initial rate will be 7% only during the first three years, after which it will gradually increase.

Therefore, the new mechanism will not necessarily be financially more advantageous for all program participants. For example, borrowers who are already entitled to the preferential 3% annual rate may receive a lower base rate under the classic lending model. However, the new terms may certainly be attractive to families planning to have or adopt children, as they provide for the possibility of an additional reduction in interest rates and the purchase of larger housing.

How much funding is planned for єOselya in 2027

The expansion of the state mortgage program is planned to be accompanied by an increase in its funding. As MP Olena Shulyak previously reported, the draft state budget for 2027 proposes allocating UAH 45 billion for the implementation of the "єOselya' program. According to her, this could allow approximately 20,000 Ukrainian families to purchase their own homes with the help of state mortgage lending.