Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day: Ukrenergo reported on the situation with electricity supply as of June 24

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101305 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118577 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188670 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368944 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181721 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197908 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90289 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84972 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101333 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99011 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118602 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 632 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4012 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11542 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13194 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17219 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day: Ukrenergo reported on the situation with electricity supply as of June 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36807 views

Stricter restrictions will apply in the evening

Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day: Ukrenergo reported on the situation with electricity supply as of June 24

According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow, June 24, the hourly power outage schedules will be valid per day, and in the evening the volume of restrictions will be increased, writes UNN.

"Tomorrow, June 24, all regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules during the day from 00:00 to 24:00. From 19: 00 to 23: 00, The volume of restrictions will be higher," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

They also explained that the reason for such measures is the increase in consumption at the beginning of the working week and the difficult situation in the energy system after massive attacks by Russians.

The Ministry of Energy told why they increased the time of using schedules6/23/24, 12:57 PM • 22100 views

Recall

On the night of June 22, the Russians attacked the Transmission System Operator's power facilities in the southern and western regions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31