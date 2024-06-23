Hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day: Ukrenergo reported on the situation with electricity supply as of June 24

According to Ukrenergo, tomorrow, June 24, the hourly power outage schedules will be valid per day, and in the evening the volume of restrictions will be increased, writes UNN.

"Tomorrow, June 24, all regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules during the day from 00:00 to 24:00. From 19: 00 to 23: 00, The volume of restrictions will be higher," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

They also explained that the reason for such measures is the increase in consumption at the beginning of the working week and the difficult situation in the energy system after massive attacks by Russians.



On the night of June 22, the Russians attacked the Transmission System Operator's power facilities in the southern and western regions.