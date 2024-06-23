The Ministry of Energy told why they increased the time of using schedules

Due to weather conditions and the consequences of a nighttime enemy attack, more than 500 settlements in Ukraine suffered power outages. The unpredictability of the weather has led to changes in the shutdown schedule, in particular due to a decrease in electricity production by solar power plants. This was reported in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

It is reported that as a result of adverse weather conditions, more than 500 settlements were left without electricity. Due to cloudy weather and increased electricity consumption, it is planned to extend the term of power supply restrictions.

On the eve of large-scale attacks by russia on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, network restrictions were introduced. This forced the extension of power outage schedules, as well as the introduction of restrictions to avoid network congestion, in particular by reducing the load on renewable energy facilities.

Due to the limited ability to transport electricity to the central and eastern regions, the excess electricity was sent to Poland.

Today, hourly blackouts, which were supposed to occur from 19:00 to 23:00, will begin at 11:00 due to a decrease in electricity production by solar power plants due to cloudy weather.

Please note that the reason for blackouts IS attacks on the energy infrastructure, so we urge consumers to be economical with electricity - the message says.

In the morning, due to thunderstorms, blackouts affected more than 500 settlements. In the Lviv region and Chernivtsi region, overhead lines and substations were turned off due to weather conditions, but then supplies were resumed to consumers.

As a result of the thunderstorm, a high-voltage line in the west of the country also turned off, which caused overloading and short-term disconnection of consumers.

In the Donetsk region, the line was cut off twice during shelling, which led to the de-energization of a substation and two mines.

In the Kiev region, a short circuit occurred on a line running through the territory of Belarus, which was quickly eliminated.

During an air alert in Kiev, an employee of an energy company was pronounced dead in a shelter. And in one of the settlements of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a broken wire and the body of a local resident were found near the support of the overhead line.

In accordance with Ukrenergo's instructions, DTEK announced that stabilization power outages will begin earlier today , with schedules running from 11:00 to 23:00.

