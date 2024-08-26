Hourly outage schedules introduced in Cherkasy region

On Monday, August 26, schedules of hourly power outages will be introduced in Cherkasy region. Ihor Taburets , the head of the RMA, reports, UNN .

Cherkasy region. According to the team of NPC Ukrenergo, on Monday, August 26, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in the region.

The next turn of hours without power is reported:

11:00-12:00, lines 5 and 6; 12:00-13:00, lines 5 and 6; 13:00-14:00, lines 1 and 2;

14:00-15:00 queues 1 and 2; 15:00-16:00 queues 3 and 4; 16:00-17:00 queues 3 and 4; 17:00-18:00 queues 5 and 6;

18:00-19:00 queues 5 and 6; 19:00-20:00 queues 1 and 2; 20:00-21:00 queues 1 and 2; 21:00-22:00 queues 3 and 4; 22:00-23:00 queues 3 and 4; 23:00-24:00 queues 5 and 6.

In Chernihiv region , 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being used.

