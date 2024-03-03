$41.340.03
Hostile missile destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37778 views

Today, Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy missile over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Hostile missile destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

An enemy missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region today, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak confirmed, UNN reports.

The missile was defused. Soldiers from the Vostok Military Industrial Complex destroyed a deadly piece of hardware over Kryvyi Rih district

- Lysak wrote on social media.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about an enemy missile heading for Kirovohrad region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Kryvyi Rih
Kropyvnytskyi
