Hostile attacks in Kharkiv region continue: three people have been injured in Vovchansk and one more in Liptsy

The Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the border settlements of Kharkiv region, resulting in 4 civilians being injured in Vovchansk and Liptsi, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants continue shelling Kharkiv region. In the city of Vovchansk, three people were preliminarily reported injured as a result of today's shelling. Due to the shelling of the village of Liptsy, we have one victim born in 1953 who was hospitalized in a medical facility," the RMA reported on Telegram.

Meanwhile, evacuations continue in the Kharkiv region from the border settlements.

"Active evacuation began after the Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the border settlements of Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of the region The most willing to evacuate are from Vovchansk community. Russian occupants are shelling a number of settlements with artillery and mortars. The enemy strikes the city of Vovchansk with about 20 guided aerial bombs per day," the RMA said.

5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA