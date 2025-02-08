High salary, free education and more: what will be provided by favorable contracts for men aged 18-24 in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The military, together with the Ministry of Defense, has developed a special version of the contract for young people aged 18 to 24, which will be presented next week. The contracts will provide for high financial security, soft loans, etc. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Combat brigades, experienced brigades, which are famous for their high level of training, professionalism, and low level of personnel losses, because they know how to fight. We have such experienced brigades. Together with the Ministry of Defense and the military, they have been working on a contract for young people aged 18 to 24, whoever wants to join. This is not mobilization, it is a contract offer. And there is a special contract, because they are not of mobilization age, there is a special contract for them, who really want to, who think they are strong, who want to defend Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the new contracts will provide for high financial security.

The details will be made public any day now. In addition, there is the possibility of free education and a free loan for a home. That is, there is a whole package for a young person. I know that a contract for a year has been finalized. It will be offered. It is important that it is offered by such experienced military men in whom Ukraine is confident - Zelensky added.

According to him, the initiative will be announced in February.

Next week, because there are legislative steps that need to be taken. I know that the contract is completely ready. As for the terms, everything is ready. The issue is technical steps, they depend on the Cabinet of Ministers. Today, this is seen as the first step, and the first step depends on the Cabinet of Ministers, and the second step depends on the Parliament - the President emphasized.

He emphasized that he could not yet say how much the new contract system would help recruit people to the army.

We have calculations. I would not like to talk about it today. In a month, two, three months, we will be able to say whether it is successful or not - the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft presidential decree that will streamline military service. In particular, it is planned to introduce new rules for contracts, rotation, and abolish conscription.

Fedir Venislavskyi, MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, stated that the Rada is developing a system of one-time cash payments to encourage voluntary enlistment in the Armed Forces.