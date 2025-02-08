High salary, free education and more: what will be provided by favorable contracts for men aged 18-24 in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100484 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101488 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103231 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113263 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116883 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160912 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104903 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101070 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109431 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127506 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151138 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109431 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137706 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139472 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167326 views
High salary, free education and more: what will be provided by favorable contracts for men aged 18-24 in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60727 views

The Defense Ministry has developed a special contract for young people aged 18-24 with high salaries and benefits. Zelenskiy announced the introduction of the new contract system next week.

The military, together with the Ministry of Defense, has developed a special version of the contract for young people aged 18 to 24, which will be presented next week. The contracts will provide for high financial security, soft loans, etc. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Combat brigades, experienced brigades, which are famous for their high level of training, professionalism, and low level of personnel losses, because they know how to fight. We have such experienced brigades. Together with the Ministry of Defense and the military, they have been working on a contract for young people aged 18 to 24, whoever wants to join. This is not mobilization, it is a contract offer. And there is a special contract, because they are not of mobilization age, there is a special contract for them, who really want to, who think they are strong, who want to defend Ukraine 

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the new contracts will provide for high financial security.

The details will be made public any day now. In addition, there is the possibility of free education and a free loan for a home. That is, there is a whole package for a young person. I know that a contract for a year has been finalized. It will be offered. It is important that it is offered by such experienced military men in whom Ukraine is confident 

- Zelensky added.

According to him, the initiative will be announced in February.

Next week, because there are legislative steps that need to be taken. I know that the contract is completely ready. As for the terms, everything is ready. The issue is technical steps, they depend on the Cabinet of Ministers. Today, this is seen as the first step, and the first step depends on the Cabinet of Ministers, and the second step depends on the Parliament 

- the President emphasized.

He emphasized that he could not yet say how much the new contract system would help recruit people to the army.

We have calculations. I would not like to talk about it today. In a month, two, three months, we will be able to say whether it is successful or not 

- the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft presidential decree that will streamline military service. In particular, it is planned to introduce new rules for contracts, rotation, and abolish conscription.

Fedir Venislavskyi, MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, stated that the Rada is developing a system of one-time cash payments to encourage voluntary enlistment in the Armed Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising