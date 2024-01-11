Hennadiy Kernes' son won a seat due to the death of his ex-mayor father

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, had nothing to do with the creation of the political party "Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv" and did nothing to gain it. He joined the political force because of the respect of Hennadiy Kernes's associates for the memory of the late ex-mayor of Kharkiv. Therefore, his lawsuit against the party representatives to remove his father's name from the name of the political force is a strange behavior. The MPs interviewed by UNN suggest that it can be explained by resentment against fellow party members.

"I can say that Kyrylo Kernes has only the surname Kernes, he had nothing to do with the Kernes Bloc political force. I was friends with his father for more than 30 years, and when we were building this political force, we were building it together. Initially, we created the largest group in the regional council, and Kyrylo Kernes had nothing to do with this political force at that time," said Oleh Karatumanov, a deputy of the Kharkiv regional council and member of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv party, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

He added that Kyrylo Kernes became a member of the political force only out of respect for his father. In other words, there is no question of a talent for politics or outstanding qualities, the key to achieving such success was only the surname Kernes shared with his father.

"He can go to court there, tell how close he was to his father, which, like, will not allow him to defame his name, but he did nothing for this. He did nothing to be related to this political force," Karatumanov noted.

The head of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv faction, Vitaliy Panov, noted that "some incomprehensible things are happening to Kyrylo Kernes.

"The fact is that when the party was created, it was Gennadiy Kernes' party, and he agreed to it, and the name of the party implies that it is Gennadiy Kernes' name. Why did Kyrylo think that he had the right to have the name Kernes removed... because it doesn't concern him. Moreover, as far as I know, the party has all the copyrights there, and the consent was given in writing when the party was registered. Therefore, I think that Kyrylo is behaving strangely," Panov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Moreover, according to Karatumanov, when Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine took place, Kyrylo Kernes, who at the time headed the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv party faction, disappeared and was not seen or heard from. "Therefore, to say that he is some kind of a great political figure is not in his case," Karatumanov added.

After it became clear that Kyrylo Kernes had gone abroad to Germany, his fellow party members decided to remove him from the position of faction leader, as it was impossible to do such work remotely. This, according to the MPs, offended Kernes Jr. and he decided to take revenge by filing a lawsuit.

"Yes, this is his insult," Karatumanov said. At the same time, he does not rule out that other people can use Kernes' insults for their own purposes, including the struggle for power in Kharkiv, or use his political ambitions to destabilize the situation.

Panov noted that when the MPs removed Kyrylo Kernes from the leadership of the faction, they hoped for his understanding.

"No offense, when this decision was made, many people spoke out about it, and we thought he would be understanding. But it happened as it happened," he said.

Yevhen Vodovozov, a fellow party member of Panov and Karatumanov, also does not believe in the prospects of Kyrylo Kernes' lawsuit against the party. "I believe that it is futile, a futile effort," he said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Kyrylo Kernes' lawsuit is currently being considered by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv. The son of Gennadiy Kernes asks the court to ban the political force from using his father's name and photo.

