Heating network damaged by Russian attack restored in Kyiv

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the heating main damaged by an enemy missile attack on February 7 has been fully restored. UNN reports this with reference to KCMA.

The damaged heating network in Dniprovskyi district has been fully restored. All houses with heating - KCMA said in a statement.

As noted, the district's life support is operating normally.

Recall

An enemy missile attack on Kyiv on February 7 damaged the heating main on the left bank of the city.

