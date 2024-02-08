Heating network damaged by Russian attack restored in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The heating network damaged by Russian rocket fire in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv on February 7 has been fully restored.
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the heating main damaged by an enemy missile attack on February 7 has been fully restored. UNN reports this with reference to KCMA.
The damaged heating network in Dniprovskyi district has been fully restored. All houses with heating
As noted, the district's life support is operating normally.
An enemy missile attack on Kyiv on February 7 damaged the heating main on the left bank of the city.
