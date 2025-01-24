Head of the NACP comments on the situation with declarations of the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

NACP Chairman Viktor Pavlushchyk commented on the situation with the declarations of the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Druz. According to Pavlushchyk, the declaration has not been fully verified and is currently not publicly available for objective reasons. He told journalists about this, reports UNN.

The part of the declaration from persons who are connected with the performance of duties related to the state property is closed upon submissions of the authorities, either where they serve or where they work. Regarding the verification of his (Druz's - ed.) declaration, a full verification of his declaration was not conducted. We did not receive any relevant information that could have come from civil society or from journalists, and based on the results of a more precise control, he was not subject to a full check - said Pavlushchyk.

Pavlushchyk also noted that the issue of declaring cash is one of the most sensitive, as such funds are not automatically tracked and can only be detected if they are declared.

"Now the publicity is about cash. Cash is not traceable and cannot be detected by us if it is not declared in the declaration, it cannot be detected, it is not traceable in any way.," commented the NACP Chairman.

Context

Law enforcers detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who has made more than $1 million during the full-scale war.

According to the investigation, during 2022-2024, the suspect acquired:

a private house in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region;

2 apartments in Kyiv;

1 apartment in Odesa;

2 land plots in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region;

BMW X7 2024 model year;

BMW X7 2022 model year;

BMW X5 2023 model year;

BMW X3 2022 model year;

as well as other property.

Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Druz was sent to custody and bail was set at over UAH 49 million.

Oleg Druz has been involved in scandals before. In 2017, he was suspended from his position as head of the psychiatry clinic at the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital" due to unsatisfactory performance of his duties. An internal investigation was also ordered.

At the time, one of the demobilized ATO soldiers, Martin Brest, stated that Druz "at the ‘health committee’ said (read from his presentation) that 93 percent of ATO participants are a potential threat to society (‘hidden enemy’)." "According to him, 93 percent of us are problematic, and we need to be treated," Brest wrote at the time.

Later, it became known that Colonel Oleh Druz, who was then the head of the psychiatry clinic at the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital," had indicated in his declaration two SUVs and a number of real estate objects worth more than UAH 1 million.