Head of the Ministry of Defense Department is suspended due to the announcement of suspicion in criminal proceedings

By the decision of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the head of the Ministry of Defense department was suspended from his duties due to the announcement of suspicion in criminal proceedings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

By the decision of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov of February 1, 2024, at the request of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, the Acting Director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Toomas Nahkur was suspended from performing his official duties - the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The agency stated that Nakhkur was suspended because of the announcement of suspicion in criminal proceedings.

Nakhkur was served with a notice of suspicion on January 27, 2024.

On January 27, UNN reported that the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The suspects include the former and current heads of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, the head and commercial director of the Lviv Arsenal company, and their accomplice, a representative of a foreign commercial structure.