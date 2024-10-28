Head of Odesa MSEC was dismissed long before high-profile all-Ukrainian scandals - Kiper
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RSA, initiated the dismissal of the head of the MSEC because of unsatisfactory conditions for the military. The head himself wrote a letter of resignation before the President's decree on the liquidation of all MSECs.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told the details of the dismissal of the head of the Odesa Medical Examiner's Office, UNN reports .
“I'll open the curtain - I initiated the change of the head of the MSEC even before it was all at the state level.
If possible, you go there and see what's going on. There were conditions there that surprised me. The head had worked for 20 years in this position, but there were no benches for our military, terrible conditions in general.
Therefore, I initiated the dismissal of the head of the MSEC much earlier. There were some legal difficulties, but she decided to write a letter of resignation herself, and the regional council has recently prepared a corresponding order,” Kiper said.
As a reminder, on October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to liquidate all medical and social expert commissions. The decision was made due to abuses in the process of disability registration, which was preceded by a series of high-profile scandals.
He instructed that the decisions of the commissions on establishing disability for employees of state bodies be reviewed, and that the pensions accrued to them be audited.
