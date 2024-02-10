Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration: Burnt bodies of seven people killed in Kharkiv sent for forensic examination

A forensic medical examination was needed to identify those killed in the nighttime enemy attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the regional state administration said that the bodies of the seven victims had been handed over to forensic experts for DNA examination, as they were badly burned as a result of the fire.

All the victims are residents of houses on Kotelna Street - said Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

A fire broke out in a private checkpoint as a result of a nighttime russian attack on Kharkiv, when three drones allegedly crashed into an oil depot. 57 people were injured, and a family of 5 people, including 3 children, one of whom was an infant, died in one of the residential buildings. According to Sergei Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Police Department of the region, the temperature of the fire was such that the bones and body of the infant turned almost into ashes.

It is impossible to identify the baby's body on the spot. A forensic medical expert is on site. We collect everything and take it to the morgue for examination. We assume that the mother was holding the children, hugging them and pressing them to her chest - Bolvinov wrote.

