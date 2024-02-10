Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration: Burnt bodies of seven people killed in Kharkiv sent for forensic examination

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
March 1, 10:11 PM • 82412 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 60063 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 95905 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 56981 views
05:19 AM • 37940 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266534 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236891 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 222311 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 247765 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 233998 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116047 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 99891 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100444 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116976 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117645 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89414 views

Forensic experts will conduct DNA analysis to identify 7 people who died during a nighttime attack in Kharkiv, which left their bodies severely burned.

A forensic medical examination was needed to identify those killed in the nighttime enemy attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the regional state administration said that the bodies of the seven victims had been handed over to forensic experts for DNA examination, as they were badly burned as a result of the fire.

All the victims are residents of houses on Kotelna Street

- said Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

A fire broke out in a private checkpoint as a result of a nighttime russian attack on Kharkiv, when three drones allegedly crashed into an oil depot. 57 people were injured, and a family of 5 people, including 3 children, one of whom was an infant, died in one of the residential buildings. According to Sergei Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Police Department of the region, the temperature of the fire was such that the bones and body of the infant turned almost into ashes.

It is impossible to identify the baby's body on the spot. A forensic medical expert is on site. We collect everything and take it to the morgue for examination. We assume that the mother was holding the children, hugging them and pressing them to her chest

- Bolvinov wrote.

Children who did not have time to see life: Zelensky reacts to the death of a large family due to the russian attack on Kharkiv10.02.24, 15:04 • 32691 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising