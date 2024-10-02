Head of Education Department suspected of embezzling UAH 1.2 million

Abuse of office resulted in losses of UAH 1.2 million. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the department of education, youth and sports of one of the village councils of Romny district was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office, which resulted in losses of more than UAH 1.2 million.

The investigation established that in September 2021, the education department and a private enterprise entered into an agreement for the reconstruction and thermal modernization of the basement of a local school. After completion of the work, the director of the company overstated the amount of work performed in the documentation.

Nevertheless, the head of the education department signed an acceptance certificate, allowing the director of the LLC to take possession of budget funds worth UAH 1.169 million.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway by the Romny District Police Department.

