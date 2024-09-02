Head of ARMA Duma tries to put pressure on Croats to hide his fiasco with Medvedchuk's yacht

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma , hintedthat the Croats would violate the law if they did not hand over the yacht of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk to the ARMA, UNN reports.

According to her, a Ukrainian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht, which is in Croatia, as part of the SBU's criminal proceedings against him, and transferred the vessel to the ARMA for sale. However, it is worth noting that this ruling is valid only on the territory of Ukraine and does not give the agency the right to sell an asset that is physically located in Croatia.

The Duma reported that on September 2, ARMA submitted a request to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to begin the process of obtaining legalization of the Ukrainian court decision in the jurisdiction of Croatia.

We believe that all our colleagues from the Republic of Croatia, with whom we have been actively working for six months to implement court decisions on the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by the National Agency, will make fair decisions in compliance with international rules and legislation, without delay - said the head of ARMA.

Duma also assured that the agency is ready to announce a new tender for the sale of the vessel. It would be strange if it was not ready, because the last time Croatia gave ARMA two years to sell Medvedchuk's yacht, but the agency did not have enough time.

From January to June 2024, we went a long way, facing: pressure from Medvedchuk's lawyers, complaints to the authorities of different countries, resistance during the inspection of the vessel, lack of documents, appeals against court actions and decisions, registration of the flag for the vessel, etc - complained the head of the agency.

Context

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht was not sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward. And former MP Ihor Mosiychuk emphasizedthat law enforcement officers should open a criminal investigation and establish whether Duma communicated with Medvedchuk, received a reward, or was simply incompetent.