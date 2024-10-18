He went to Russia to get a higher education and ended up at war: paratroopers of the 79th Brigade captured an Egyptian in the Kurakhiv area
Paratroopers of the 79th Brigade captured an Egyptian in the Kurakhove direction. He came to Russia to study, but after receiving a passport, he was sent to war against Ukraine.
Orest Drymalovskyi, a representative of the press service of the 79th Airmobile Brigade, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
We have often had evidence captured on our reconnaissance drones of Russian stormtroopers losing motivation to continue the assault, either blowing themselves up with grenades or committing suicide with their assault rifles. In recent days, several occupants raised their hands and surrendered. Our paratroopers were able to capture them
He noted that the paratroopers captured a typical representative of the Russian army who went to war against Ukraine from prison for 200 thousand rubles.
Our guys also told us that recently there was an Egyptian who came to Russia to get a higher education in IT, but as soon as he received a Russian passport, he received a call to the front in a month and was spotted in our defense line in a few days. He went on an assault and was captured. He managed to save his life. He is an interesting character, he speaks 4 languages. He will live in
The situation at the front remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, continuously attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 210 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.