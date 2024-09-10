According to a new CBS News poll, Democrats in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are more excited about what they have seen from Kamala Harris' campaign than Republicans are about what they have seen from Trump, UNN reports.

The fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continues in the final weeks of the US election campaign, with both candidates vying for key votes, especially in swing states.

It's a pretty tense battle in three key states, where their first debate will take place on Tuesday. According to CBS News, Harris is leading in several areas. One of them is the “excitement factor”.

According to a new CBS News poll, Democrats in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are more enthusiastic about what they have seen from the Harris campaign lately than Republicans are about what they have seen from the Trump campaign.

I am delighted with Harris' campaign:

In Michigan, 89% are Democrats,

in Pennsylvania - 82%,

in Wisconsin - 87%.

For comparison, among Republicans, 78% said the same about Trump in Michigan, 75% in Pennsylvania, and 76% in Wisconsin.

UNN reported that the Trump and Harris campaigns cannot agree on whether to turn off microphones during the debate. Trump insists on the previous rules, while Harris's team demands that the microphones be turned on at all times.

